Daniels big day helps Norfolk State win first home game in three years

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Virginia State carried a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter and plenty of momentum on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk State's Jalen Daniels wouldn't have any more of it.

The sophomore quarterback tallied three touchdowns, including two right before halftime, to help the Spartans knock off the Trojans 28-23 at Drick Price Stadium.

The win was the green and gold's first at home in nearly three full years, breaking a drought of 1,044 days.

Daniels started the scoring on the Spartans' first drive of the game when he hit Jacquez Jones on a quick slant, the receiver running it 60 yards to the endzone to give NSU a 7-0 lead.

The visitors would respond with back-to-back haymakers. Romello Williams hit Kevin Gayles with a 22-yard strike with 3:20 left in the first quarter to tie things up at 7-7. On the Trojans next drive, Jammyll Williams would cap off an eight play drive by punching in a two-yard run to give the visitors a 14-7 lead.

That's when Daniels took things over. He'd lead on a quick five play, 70 yard drive that would wrap up with the quarterback running in from 11 yards out to tie the game again. He would again prove to be effective on the next series, conducting a seven play drive that would finish when he hit Kam'Ryn Thomas for a 22-yard touchdown. That score would help give NSU a 21-14 lead going into halftime.

In the second half, the Spartan defense would take over. Virginia State connected on a field goal and a late touchdown, but couldn't find the same rhythm it did in the first 30 minutes.

A 64-yard touchdown run from Chesapeake's Kevon King helped put the game on ice for Norfolk State.

Daniels finished the day completing 14 of his 21 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns along with 31 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. King would lead the way for the green and gold's rushing attack with 137 yards on 20 attempts.

Norfolk State improves to 1-2 in 2024 with a massive matchup coming up next, welcoming in Hampton for the Battle of the Bay rivalry. The Spartans took the matchup a year ago on the road with a 31-23 victory.