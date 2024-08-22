Daniels embraces starting QB role for Spartans as opener nears

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Jalen Daniels' young college football career has had plenty of stops. He's hoping Norfolk is where it all comes together.

Daniels, a transfer from Garden City Community College in Kansas, was named Norfolk State's starting quarterback this past Sunday and now he'll go to work in hopes of showing the green and gold faithful what he can do.

"I adapt, so if something's not working, I'll do my best to find a way to get the ball rolling," the sophomore said of his style. "I don't try and do too much, trust my guys. I've got a great group of guys here, so just get them the ball and watch them work."

The quarterback wasted no time making his presence known during preseason camp, impressing the coaching staff and earning the starting role. He'll lead the offense onto the field when the Spartans take on Florida A&M Saturday night in Atlanta in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. It was the staff that he's been working with at Norfolk State that drew him to the program this past offseason.

"They're very authentic guys," he said of head coach Dawson Odums and offensive coordinator Jason Phillips. "Phillips, had some great conversations with him and just love his mind and how he views the game."

"He has a quarterback demeanor," Odums said of his new signal caller. "He doesn't let too much bother him, he's always about playing the next play, he's calm, he's experienced. He's been in football games. He has the 'it' factor when it comes to playing the position."

Prior to his arrival at Garden City, Daniels spent some time with a high-profile SEC program. He began his career at South Carolina, learning from the program and practicing alongside current Saints' quarterback Spencer Rattler.

"It was a great opportunity," he said of his time with the Gamecocks. "It was really awesome to just see how Spence, on that stage and of that magnitude, how guys operate, getting to go against our first team defense and scout and everything. It was definitely a great learning opportunity and a great experience."

Now begins the next chapter for Daniels, one he hopes will lead him to success. At the end of the day, he hopes his impact ultimately leads to victories.

"I think just be known as a guy who gave it his all and really wanted to win," said the quarterback of his hopeful mark on the program.

Daniels and Norfolk State kick off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Florida A&M Saturday at 7:30 PM. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.