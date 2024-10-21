Daniels week-to-week with rib injury

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- That sigh of relief you heard throughout the region around 3:30 PM Monday afternoon was that of Commanders' fans, learning their quarterback escaped serious injury.

Head coach Dan Quinn announced that Daniels is considered week-to-week with a rib injury. He added that the ailment will not be a long-term issue for the quarterback going forward. Quinn noted the team will take every precaution when it comes to working Daniels back into the mix.

"He's such a unique player that I want to make sure that he can be him fully in his own way, the movement, the throwing, all the stuff that will go with that," Quinn said Monday via Zoom. "I know he'll do everything that he can, but I'll trust my eyes and I certainly know him well, so we'll take it every step of the way."

Daniels suffered the injury on Washington's first offensive play from scrimmage during Sunday's 40-7 win over Carolina. He stayed in the game for the remainder of the drive before being replaced by Marcus Mariota. The veteran performed well in Daniels' absence, completing 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

"We'll really trust our eyes and the medical staff," the head coach said. "We're going to make sure we assess this every day and make sure that when he's able to be him fully in that space, then we'll let it rip."

Fans are hoping Daniels will be back to health in time for Sunday's showdown with the Bears. It's a potential match-up of this past spring's top two NFL Draft picks, as Caleb Williams leads Chicago into Northwest Stadium. That contest kicks off at 4:25 PM on WTKR.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates.