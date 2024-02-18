Darden's go-ahead shot gives Norfolk State overtime win over SC State

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — When Robert Jones needed a sub for Tyrese Jenkins, who had just fouled out with 35 seconds left in Norfolk State's overtime game against South Carolina State, Jaylani Darden stepped up.

Jones wasn't even sure Darden could make it through the final part of the game after his guard had been dealing with cramping issues in his leg for the last minutes of regulation and most of overtime.

Darden made it and then some.

The Norview High School graduate hit a floater with seven seconds left to help lift the Spartans past the Bulldogs in a 71-67 overtime win.

"That was just some great mental fortitude," Jones said. "That's a toughness play. That's not just talking about being tough, that is being tough."

The junior guard, who transferred in from Longwood before the season, finished the game with 14 points. Jamarii Thomas led the way with 18 points, including a crucial three in overtime to tie the game at 65-65.

With the win, the green and gold officially move into sole possession of first place of the MEAC.

NSU quickly becoming a battle tested team with its league slate. Despite all of its games being decided by ten points or less in the MEAC, the Spartans have gone 6-2 with six games left before the conference tournament.

"We got to stay on top of it and not play down to the level of our opponent," said freshman Chris Fields Jr. "Coach Jones has told us that we feel like we should beat anybody that comes our way in the conference. I feel that way too."

"If we stay mentally good, I feel like we'll be good as a team," Thomas said.

After 12 days off between games, Norfolk State gets the quick turnaround on Monday when North Carolina Central comes to town. The Eagles beat NSU earlier this season in a 79-72 contest. Monday night's game will be broadcast on ESPN2.