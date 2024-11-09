PHOTOS: Davis brothers sweep fights at Norfolk Scope

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. Jon Sham / WTKR

Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Jon Sham / WTKR

Prev 1 / Ad Next