PHOTOS: Davis brothers sweep fights at Norfolk Scope
The Davis brothers — Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon — all took out their opponents in boxing matches on Friday night, Nov. 8, 2024 at Norfolk Scope Arena in front of a sold-out crowd.
Keon Davis takes on Jalen Moore in a 4-round middleweight bout — his first — at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Kelvin Davis faces off against Colombian Yeis Solano in an 8-round welterweight match at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Keyshawn Davis, AKA The Business Man, fights Argentine Gustavo Lemos Norfolk Scope Arena in a 10-round title match on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Davis made quick work of Lemos in front of a sold-out show, knocking him out in the second round to the roars of the crowd. 