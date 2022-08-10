Davis powers Norfolk State offense into 2022

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Six teams will hit the field this fall to battle for the MEAC title. Only Norfolk State will have the league's Preseason Player of the Year in its arsenal, as J.J. Davis returns for year number two in the green and gold.

"It's a big thing for me because I feel like I'm getting the recognition for the work I put in, but honestly it's just motivation because I know now with that comes more responsibility and more of a role on the team," the Spartans running back said of his preseason status.

Davis sure has earned it. Last season he led the MEAC with 887 rushing yards and was tops among all FCS teams with 7.2 yards per carry. He found the endzone ten times on the ground and had an additional touchdown reception. Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums knows the kind of talent he has in his backfield.

"J.J.'s as advertised," the lead Spartan said. "I think he's one of the better running backs in the country and, like I told him, you don't have to worry about saying anything about it. You're going to get eleven opportunities to showcase your talents to the world."

Davis will carry a big target this season after bursting onto the scene in 2021. When it comes to pressure, however, he says that all the hype surrounding him heading into the campaign doesn't change the weight on his shoulders.

"I hold myself to a high standard in itself, so really it's nothing I'm not used to," he said. "It adds more fuel to other teams, honestly, that want to stop me, but for me it's nothing new."

The redshirt sophomore running back has looked good during the early part of preseason camp. Davis appreciates the praise he gets from his head coach, but with Odums being more of a "defensive guy," according to the running back, he's subject to some good-natured ribbing during scrimmages and drills.

"When we do one-on-ones and things he throws a couple of cheap shots out there, a couple jokes out there to let me know that he's there and I give him a little bit back," Davis smiled.

As for who will be handing the ball off to Davis, that's still up in the air. Odums said on Tuesday that three to four quarterbacks are rotating in so the offensive staff can get good looks at each and evaluate. The head coach said that the staff will have a better understanding over the next two weeks as to who the starting signal caller will be.

Norfolk State opens its 2022 campaign on September 3 at Marshall.