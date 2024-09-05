DB3 gets Norfolk hyped for brothers' return to ring in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis learned how to box in Norfolk. Now they're returning to their home town to put on a show.

The brothers, known as DB3, will make up the majority of a professional card of bouts at the Scope on November 8, their first pro fights in Hampton Roads. They were in Norfolk on Thursday for a press conference to officially announce the fights.

Keyshawn Davis, who is 11-0 as a pro with seven knockouts, will face Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KO). "The Businessman" calls Lemos the toughest fighter he's faced to date and is ready to perform in front of his home crowd.

"I'm going to be dangerous," Keyshawn told News 3. "I'm going to show the world that night. This fight is going to be big for the 757, but it's going to be bigger than the 757. I'm going to put not only myself, my family, my city on the map, but I'm going to show the world who the Businessman really is that night."

Kelvin enters 13-0 with seven knockouts and will take on Yeis Solano in a junior welterweight bout. The eldest Davis brother, who goes by "Nite-Nite," is coming off a victory in Newark his last time out on July 6, when Keyshawn also celebrated a win.

"I've had 13 walkouts, but this one for sure I know is going to be different," Kelvin said of taking the ring in front of his home city. "I'm going to feel love. I know I'm at home, so all the cheers and stuff are going to be real. It's not just people cheering. There's going to be real, genuine love in the crowd."

Keon, also known as "The Juiceman," will be making his professional debut against a to-be-determined opponent in a welterweight fight. He'll be taking the ring in his home town for his first pro bout on the same card as his older brothers.

"There's always going to be pressure," Keon said regarding following in the footsteps of his undefeated brothers. "But I soak it in. It's going to make me shine brighter come fight night, so keep bringing on that pressure."

The Davis Brothers stopped by the News 3 studios to discuss the upcoming fight and giving back to the 757. Click the video to view the entire interview with Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis.