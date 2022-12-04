Decker to be hired as new Old Dominion offensive coordinator

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's offense is set to receive a hopeful big boost, adding the architect of one of the FCS's top units to the coaching staff.

A source close to the football program confirmed to News 3 that Kevin Decker will be hired as the Monarchs' new offensive coordinator. Decker has already changed his Twitter handle to @CoachDeckODU.

Old Dominion Athletics could not offer official comment on Saturday.

Decker just wrapped up his fourth season as the offensive coordinator at Fordham. The Rams were a scoring machine this past campaign, averaging 49.5 points per game, which was good enough for second among FCS programs. Old Dominion averaged 19.5 points per game in 2022, 117th among FBS programs.

Once hired, Decker will take over for the fired Kevin Reihner, who served as offensive coordinator for this season, one that saw ODU finish 3-9 and lose its final six games of the campaign. Two of its top offensive weapons, running back Blake Watson and wide receiver Ali Jennings, have announced that they will enter the transfer portal.

Ricky Rahne has had a revolving door of offensive coordinators for the last year-plus. He parted ways with Kirk Campbell a day after the 2021 regular season finale against Charlotte. Following that season, Rahne hired Dave Patenaude to take over the role, but Patenaude resigned shortly after fall camp kicked off this past August. Reihner was given the position shortly before the season began. With his new hire, Rahne picks up a coach that has a proven ability to spark offensive production.

Decker helped Fordham to a 9-3 finish in 2022 and a berth in the FCS playoffs.