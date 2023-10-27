Denbigh honors Patriot legend Bethea with jersey presentation

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Denbigh is working on building the future of its football program, but Thursday night saw the Patriots turn back the clock to honor a piece of their past.

The school presented Antoine Bethea with two commemorative jerseys during halftime of Denbigh's home game against Menchville at Todd Stadium. The three-time pro bowler grew into a star during his days in a Patriot uniform.

"This is where it started, running up and down Warwick Boulevard," Bethea said. "Just having my coaches here, my friends here, it means the world."

Bethea graduated from Denbigh in 2002, growing into an All-Peninsula District standout during his time in the program. He would continue his career at the college level, excelling at Howard, and was taken by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

The Newport News native would spend eight years with Indianapolis, winning a Super Bowl and earning three Pro Bowl selections during his NFL tenure. Stints with the 49ers, Cardinals and Giants rounded out his 14 year career. Without a doubt, Bethea has an impressive football resume, but he credits his hometown with providing the foundation.

"Growing up, it's you and your guys just having fun," he said. "Friendly competition with your rival schools and your friends going to other schools and bragging rights, but to see where it's come, it's a beautiful thing."

Menchville came back to top Denbigh on Thursday night, 39-28.