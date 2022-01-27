Despite late comeback, ODU women's hoops falls to Charlotte 64-61

NORFOLK, Va. - After trialing by 11 points in the final two minutes of the game, the Old Dominion women's basketball team fought back to tie it at 61 with 23 seconds remaining. Despite the late-game heroics, it wasn't enough and the Monarchs fell to Charlotte 64-61.

Iggy Allen led the team in scoring with 14 points. Mariah Adams and Brianna Jackson each scored 11.

The Monarchs can quickly get redemption against the 49ers when they travel to Charlotte Saturday for their first matchup of a three-game road trip. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.