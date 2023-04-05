Detroit Mercy's Davis to showcase skills at PIT

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- One of the top scorers in the history of college basketball will showcase his skills in Hampton Roads next week.

Detriot Mercy senior Antoine Davis will participate in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, the event announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Davis grabbed national attention this season as he threatened Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record. The fifth-year senior wrapped up his career three points shy of tying the storied mark, scoring 3,664 points during the course of his career. The guard capped it off with a 930 point season, averaging 28.2 points per game during his final year of eligibility.

The Titan senior was one of 12 players announced as PIT participants as of Tuesday afternoon, with the remainder of the players to be revealed throughout the rest of the week.

Detroit Mercy finished the season 14-19 and did not receive any postseason invitations.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament tips off next Wednesday and runs through Saturday at Churchland High School. It offers college seniors a chance to showcase their skills in front of professional scouts from NBA teams as well as other leagues.