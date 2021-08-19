Dodgers pitcher has restraining order dropped by judge

A judge has rescinded a restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer filed against him in June after a woman accused him of assaulting her during two sexual encounters.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer followed the boundaries the woman had set for him.

The judge added no supporting evidence that Bauer would contact her again because the woman had sought him out, NBC News reported.

“We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no, she should be believed,” Gould-Saltman said, according to the AP, “so what should we do when she says yes?”

In June, the woman obtained a protective order after she alleged the pitcher assaulted her during two encounters at his Pasadena, California, home.

Bauer has been on paid administrative leave since July 2.

He has not been arrested or charged, but Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department are investigating.