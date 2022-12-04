Dominant offensive performance rolls William and Mary past Gardner-Webb in FCS Playoffs

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR) — If there were any nerves for William and Mary's first Football Championship Subdivision Playoff game in seven years, they were not apparent at Zable Stadium.

Behind 608 total yards, 302 on the ground, the Tribe (11-1) cruised past Gardner Webb, 54-14. Mike London's group set school postseason records in points, total yards, and rushing yards. Additionally, the defense forced six Bulldog turnovers in the game.

Quarterback Darrius Wilson threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a team-high 89 yards. Donavyn Lester rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, while Bronson Yoeder bulldozed his way to 72 yards on the ground with a pair of scores. JT Mayo caught back-to-back touchdown passes in the second quarter, his first two scores of the season.

On the defensive side, Tye Freeland pulled in two interceptions, while Ryan Poole and Malcolm Spencer each picked off a pass of their own. The 40-point victory is the largest W&M has tallied all season.

The Tribe's next challenge perhaps its toughest of the season, heading on the road to Bozeman, Montana to play fourth-seeded Montana State (11-1). The Bobcats fended off Weber State on Saturday and were in the FCS national championship game a season ago.