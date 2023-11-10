Earp sisters lead pack for Norfolk Academy

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Cross country runners work together, pushing each other to be faster and stronger. Two of Norfolk Academy's top student-athletes are more than teammates.

"In races we're always cheering for each other and helping," said Bulldog freshman Jane Earp. "It's always little things, too, like 'oh we have a meet, don't forget to go to bed early, don't forget to drink water.'"

"It's definitely really nice, especially when I see her happy a good race and after a PR (personal record)," added senior Anne Earp.

Jane and Anne are sisters who share the bond of running. They're teammates on Norfolk Academy's cross country squad, along with their other sister, Carole. The star siblings enjoy conquering terrain along with their Bulldog teammates.

"It's definitely nice going to practice every day and have her there, then going home to dinner and being able to recap how the workouts went." Anne said of her sister.

"It's really nice to always feel so supported," noted Jane. "If I have a bad workout, I always have somebody with me to cheer me up and if I have a good workout I have someone there to support me and cheer for me who knows what I'm talking about."

Last week saw the sisters speed faster than the rest of the field at the Tidewater Conference championship meet. Jane claimed the league title, with Anna finishing close behind as runner-up. It's one of the brightest moments of their time as teammates.

"We were all just running it for each other and it was really exciting to go out there with Anne and just know that we can do this," Jane said.

"Last year we had some similar occurrences where I got first and she go third," pointed out Anne. "We've always been pretty close, but it was nice that when I looked ahead, she was all I saw."

The two siblings' time together as high school teammates did not last particularly long, but it's a time they'll remember long after their days at Norfolk Academy are complete. They've won plenty of championships and made even more memories.

"I see her pushing really hard, which in return makes me feel like if she's trying that hard, I need to also," remarked Anne. "I'll remember how she helped motivate me through the last few years."

"I'm always going to remember those happy moments of conference, finishing 1-2 with her where it's just everything feels amazing and we know that we really pushed each other and we really are at our bests because of each other," Jane added.

This past Thursday, Norfolk Academy participated in the VISAA State Championships. Jane finished sixth, while Anne crossed the line in place No. 22 out of 140 runners. The Bulldogs finished fourth as a team.

If you have a nomination for Student-Athlete of the Week, just send an email to marc.davis@wtkr.com.

