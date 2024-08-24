Elliott hands keys of UVA offense to Colandrea

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTRK)- Virginia football fans are no stranger to quarterback controversies, but Tony Elliott put the preseason competition to rest Saturday.

Elliott named sophomore Anthony Colandrea as the Cavaliers' starting QB for next week's season opener against Richmond. Colandrea was competing with senior Tony Muskett for the job.

As a true freshman, Colandrea appeared in eight games for the Wahoos, starting six of them. He completed 63 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,958 yards,13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 154 completions, 1,958 passing yards and 2,183 total yards set new UVA program freshman records and his passing yardage total was the most among Power Five true freshman signal callers.

Colandrea also set a UVA freshman single game record with 377 passing yards during his first start against James Madison. He completed at least one touchdown pass in seven of his eight games.

Muskett started six games in 2023, completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and five picks.

Virginia is coming off a 3-9 campaign and is 6-16 in Tony Elliott's two seasons.

Colandrea and the Cavaliers open their season against the Spiders at Scott Stadium next Saturday at 6:00 PM.