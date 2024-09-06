Ending drafts, competing in a global labor market: The business of soccer is evolving

As Alex Morgan plans to retire from her champion career in U.S. soccer to focus on family, the business of the sport is changing to align more with the global market.

Meghann Burke, executive director of the National Women's Soccer League Players Association, said as U.S. players continue to succeed there are demands to meet global standards in the sport and offer more benefits for players to improve their compensation.

Every player will be a free agent when they come out of their contract and every contract will be guaranteed, Burke said.

"This does set us apart in the American sports landscape, but it also frankly is the global standard in our sport — so we've embraced global standards while also embracing uniquely American commercial ideas like revenue sharing," Burke said.