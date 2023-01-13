Espirit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Menchville's Kiara Beal

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR) — The expectations are high for Menchville girl's basketball. The Monarchs are off to a roaring 11-1 start after taking the program's first state title a season ago.

"When you are the reigning champs, every time you step on the floor you're supposed to look like the reigning champs," said Monarch head coach Adrian Webb.

Quite the return to form after having to miss the 2020-2021 season because of COVID.

"No one saw COVID coming so the fact we made it through that and came out on top is really, really good," senior guard Amari Smith said.

Plenty of relief for every monarch player who got to return to the court a season ago, except for senior forward kiara beal.

Just a few days before the monarchs returned to the floor last season, beal felt pain in both legs. She was diagnosed with stress fractures in both of her shins.

"It beat me up mentally," Beal said. "They're telling me, You're predicted to come back in two months.' Then two months turn to three months, three months turns to four months, and then you're out for the whole season."

The team's leading scorer her freshman season, Beal was suddenly sidelined for two years.

"I checked out of everything. School-wise, family-wise, friendship-wise," she said.

"That would make a lot of people just want to give up," Webb said. "I know at time she felt that way, but it's a testament to her character that she stayed locked and could see there was a future for her to play."

Beal down but not out, eventually getting the all clear from doctors before her senior season. Through the beginning of the season she's back to her old ways, scoring 13 points a game on a Monarch team looking to repeat.

"I came in here screaming," Beal said. "I got to show them I still got it."

"I've always known how good she is, and the team has been with her through everything. We all expected this," Smith said.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Beal's love for basketball has been strengthened by her time away from it.

"I feel like I got something to prove, not only for myself, but for the team as well," Beal said.