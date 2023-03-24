Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Braden Lee

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WTKR) — Spring is usually a busy time of year for Lafayette's Braden Lee. Then again, every part of his year is busy.

"I do cross country. For the winter I do swimming and indoor track," Lee said. "For the spring I do baseball and outdoor track."

When he's not competing on the field, he's still knocking whatever he does out of the park.

"I'm in math, science, and Spanish honor society and then I'm also part of three other clubs in school," said the junior shortstop for the Rams baseball team.

"He came up with a mathematical formula to figure out what even groups athletes should be in based on how they did in the 200, 400 and 800 meter time trial," Lafayette track/cross country coach Cher Lobash said.

It's all part of a simple philosophy Lee uses: if you're interested, give it a go.

"I wouldn't have known if I liked running or swimming or baseball if I hadn't tried it," Lee said. "So I've done soccer and basketball, I've just done whatever I can to find what I'm good at."

What's more important Braden is trying to contribute to success, putting team accomplishment well above his own.

"It's really more fulfilling when our teams win state titles and get all the way to the state playoffs than it is just to be successful for me," he said. "I'd rather have the team do better."

"He just goes above and beyond to do what he knows is right for his team because he wants them to be the best," Lobash said.

With another year of high school to go, there's still plenty of time for Lee to find something else he's curious about and pack it into his tight schedule. He'll make sure to make time for it and give it all he's got.

"Just try to help Lafayette win at everything, that's what it's about," Lee said. "Help my teammates and classmates around me."