Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Oen Shikimachi

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Princess Anne golfer Oen Shikimachi's love for golf began at 2 years old, when his grandfather gifted him a set of Snoopy clubs. Since then, his passion for the game has only grown.

"I just like coming back," the senior said. "Even if you have a terrible day on the golf course, it draws you back somehow, that one good shot you hit in a round and that just keeps me coming back to the golf course."

He's been coming back for 15 years now. His drives have gotten longer, the putts have gotten easier and he doesn't spend as much time in the rough. He often finds himself drawing upon lessons he learned at the First Tee of Hampton Roads.

"They teach a lot of core values that you can bring on the golf course and in life," Oen noted. "The biggest thing that I've learned there is perseverance. Even if you have a bad day, you've got to come out the next day, never giving up on yourself."

"He's probably one of the best putters I've ever seen," said Cavaliers' head coach Paul Shows. "His short game is really terrific as well."

Shows also points out that Oen is valuable far beyond the scorecard, helping other players with the technique and the mental side of golf.

So what would constitute the Princess Anne star's dream foursome on the links if he were able to join a group? He says Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama and Arnold Palmer would join him for a round.

Oen boasts a 4.0 GPA and his favorite course is chemistry. He says that one day he'll possibly be a doctor.

