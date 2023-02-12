Essien's buzzer-beater lifts Old Dominion over Texas State

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS (WTKR) — Having surrendered an 8-0 run to Texas State as time was winding down, Old Dominion had one final possession with just 4.4 seconds left to play.

That was more than enough time for Imo Essien to make sure the game was not going to be extended.

The point guard hit a floater as time expired to give the Monarchs a 70-68 win, their third-straight victory.

Off an inbounds play, Essien took the ball in front of the Bobcats' bench, sprinted down the floor, and got the shot to hang on the rim enough to let the buzzer sound before dropping in as his Monarch teammates swarmed him on the baseline.

Chaunce Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points in the win, Monarch forward Tyreek Scott-Grayson putting up 18 points as well. Jeff Jones' group getting the win despite being without starter Mekhi Long, who was in street clothes on the sidelines.

Tied for fifth in the Sun Belt standings, ODU is now 16-10 on the season, 8-6 in conference play. The silver and blue return to the Commonwealth next week, continuing their four-game road trip at James Madison. It will be the second meeting between the two in just five games with the Dukes taking their first matchup in Norfolk on February 2, 78-73.