Eventful summer getting busier for Norfolk State men's basketball

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Even in the offseason, there seems to be no slowing down for Norfolk State men's basketball.

The Spartans announcing a trip to Puerto Rico for August 10-15 to play three exhibition games, the program's first summer trip since 2016.

"Puerto Rico will be fun. For me as a coach to get a chance to see the new guys play, see what we've really got and I think for them being able to experience getting out of the country," head coach Robert Jones said.

"It's going to be different for everybody because some people haven't been," said guard Terrance Jones.

It's a valuable time to take an international trip for green and gold, who are losing some key pieces from a team that's made three straight MEAC Championship games, winning two of them.

That includes NSU's two leading scorers from last year, Joe Bryant Jr. and Kris Bankston. With a few new faces to work in and plenty of new roles to be filled, getting extra practices and game experience could be critical.

"It's going to be a fun experience to team bond and get us ready for the new season," Terrance Jones said, "so we build tight relationships and build better basketball connection."

It's also been a summer of celebration for the Spartans, who are coming off a 22-11 season. Bankston was signed to an NBA Summer League deal by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

"To have another kid donning an NBA Summer League jersey, the third kid since I've been here joining Pendarvis Williams and Kyle O'Quinn," Robert Jones said. "It just shows that the old adage is true, if you can play they will find you and they found him."

Bryant Jr. is still awaiting the call, something Jones continues to keep talking the Spartans' record-breaking point guard through.

"I know he's frustrated right now that he hasn't gotten a Summer League invite," Jones said. "Everybody's path is different. If you look at some guys in the NBA, they've taken a longer road to get to the NBA. They might have to go overseas for a couple years, play G League for a couple years."

"A guy like Patrick Beverley that was playing overseas then got a call from the Rockets. You can't keep score with everyone else."