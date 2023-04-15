Family, friends, teammates cheer on Joe Bryant Jr. at PIT

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Joe Bryant Jr.'s basketball career has taken place with the 757 as its backdrop, so it's only fitting that his latest exhibition for pro scouts has come in his own backyard.

Bryant played his high school basketball at Lake Taylor before putting together a successful college career at Norfolk State. Now he gets to show off his skills at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a treat not only for him, but for his family and friends as well.

"I was so excited, I couldn't control myself at work," his father, Joe Bryant Sr., said of learning his son would be part of the PIT. "I had to take off the rest of the day when I heard it, so I'm so happy."

The elder Bryant is getting to watch Joe Jr. take the floor as one of the top college seniors in the nation. It's a chance for him to make a name for himself among scouts from the NBA and other professional leagues.

"There's a lot of future pros out here," the younger Bryant noted. "I'm just happy to be one of the 64 pros to be out here, so it's definitely a blessing."

"It's amazing to see him on the floor," Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones added. "The last time and HBCU guys was here was 2014, I believe, so it's amazing to see him on the floor."

The close proximity to Bryant's hometown, high school and college campus mean that he's enjoying a home-court advantage of sorts. He's received loud cheers during his games and green and gold are among the more popular colors throughout the stands in the gym.

"It meant a lot to see all these Spartan fans, Norfolk fans, not even Norfolk fans, just seven cities fans in general," he said. "It means a lot for them to come out here and show support."

"He got the biggest ovation when his name was called," Joe Sr. pointed out. "Everybody's in here, they love Joe."

Now the hope is that a professional organization will also love Joe. Ask those close to him, and they'll tell you the Norfolk State guard can bring plenty of strong traits to an organization.

"A three-level scorer," Jones said. "He can hit the mid-range, he can get to the rim and he's kind of shown it. He's shown the lay-up, he's shown the three-point range."

"I think he brings leadership, command of a team, a floor general," the elder Bryant added. "He just plays basketball the right way. Me and his mom raised him to play basketball the right way."

So far, it's a way that's led to a successful career and Bryant and his family are hoping that it will lead to him suiting up in a pro uniform in just a few short months.

"That would be tremendous," Jones said of a potential NBA spot for his player. "To join Kyle O'Quinn and now there would be another person where you could say 'hey, if you come to Norfolk State, you can make it to the pros.' If you can play, they can find you and they can find you anywhere."

"It would mean the world to me," Bryant Sr. said. "His dream came true since he was watching Space Jam. He used to watch Space Jam five times a day every day when he was small, so if he makes it, I'll be so excited."

"In the NBA, or G-League or whatever, any professional league, just honored to rep one of the HBCU's, Norfolk State," Bryant Jr. added. "It would be an honor."

Bryant Jr.'s PIT stay concludes on Saturday when his Portsmouth Partnership team takes the floor at 11:00 AM.