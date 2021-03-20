Family of NSU's Devante Carter 'excited' for chance to play No. 1 Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Saturday night, the Norfolk State men's basketball team will try to stun the college basketball world. The Spartans, who defeated Appalachian State Thursday, advance to face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga at 9:20 p.m. inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

In this single elimination tournament, each game could be the last game for Norfolk State seniors like Devante Carter - a Woodside High School product from Newport News.

Carter's family made the trip to Indiana. Just hours before Devante and NSU play top-ranked Gonzaga, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler catches up with his mother Tamika, father Corey and sister Nalani as they scoot around downtown via Lime scooter.

"Just excitement," Corey said when asked how the family was feeling hours before the biggest game their son/brother has yet to play. "You couldn't ask for a better opportunity. Not many people outside of The 757 think we have a shot."

"I'm feeling good," Tamika added. "I'm excited. We're glad to be here and just ready to play basketball."

"I was able to talk to him this morning," Corey noted. "I told him, it's bigger than basketball. Basketball is his ministry. Represent Christ, represent who you are."

"I'd tell him to play his game," Nalani said when asked what she would say to Devante prior to the game. "Play like me, obviously," she said laughing.