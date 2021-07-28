Fans thrilled to return to normal after pandemic caused empty stadiums, canceled games

After a year of worldwide shutdowns, empty stadiums, COVID-19 outbreaks, and game cancellations, Washington Football team fans are relieved to be back to business as usual.

"As a football addict and junkie, it hurt. I never want to see a game with an empty stadium again. It's so awkward. Everytime they flashed the crowd on a field goal or something it was so cringe to look at. I'm so happy to know that there's going to be crowds at the stadium." longtime fan Mario Robinson said.

Fan Josh Taylor said it was great to be part of the crowd.

"Just the fans erupting after a big play, and cheering together, seeing the team come together and practice for the first time. It just feels so good to be back."

Karina Pompey was decked out in burgundy and gold.

"Everybody was happy and friendly.. I came here, not last year because of covid, but before and I have to say that I feel more friendly this year probably just because everybody is so happy to be out."

Corey Sanchez was excited as he left camp for the day and said it was like meeting up with long-lost family.

"Yes! It felt like we had Sunday Dinner. I brought my fork and knife out here today.

And with a renewed sense of normalcy and togetherness comes a healthy outlook on the upcoming season.

"We're gonna win 11 games this year. I'm drinking all the Kool-Aid and I'm optimistic for real." Robinson predicted.

Corey Sanchez also has high hopes for the Football Team.

"We're coming for you NFC East! We're gonna sweep you. We got the broom straight out. The Giants, the Eagles, the Cowboys.. watch out because we're taking the crown once again. 12 and 5 let's go. Rock and Roll."