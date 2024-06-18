Fewer chances for Commanders' fans to see team during training camp

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- NFL training camps open in about six weeks and Commanders fans will not have as many chances to catch their team in action as they have in previous years.

The team announced its open training camp dates for spectators on Tuesday. Five total practices will be open to fans with an additional two sessions reserved for season ticket holders. This year's training camp will be held at Washington's headquarters in Ashburn for the third straight year.

All fans will be able to attend training camp on July 28, July 29, August 2, August 4 and August 6. Exclusive season ticket holder practices will be held July 30 and August 1. All practices begin at 9:00 AM and are subject to change.

Since the team's 2013 training camp in Richmond, nearly every practice session has been open to the public. 2024 marks a shift away from that spectator access under new head coach Dan Quinn.

The NFL also announced report dates for camps around the NFL on Tuesday. Commanders' rookies will arrive on July 18, with veterans scheduled to report July 23, according to the league release.

Washington is coming off a 4-13 season that resulted in the firing of head coach Ron Rivera, ending the campaign on an eight-game losing streak. The franchise is seeking its first winning season since 2016.

Fans can register for free admission to Commanders Training Camp beginning Thursday by clicking here.