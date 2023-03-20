Fields, Stines among four ODU men's basketball players in transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Old Dominion men's basketball will have a few slots to fill heading into 2023-2024.

Four Monarch players have put their names in the transfer portal over the last week, including two key rotation pieces. Forward Faizon Fields and guard D'Angelo Stines announced on Monday they've entered the portal. Charles Smith IV and Jadin Johnson put their names in last week.

Fields, who transferred to ODU from Chipola College this season, played in all 31 games and averaged 4.8 points a contest and pulling down 4.1 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 12 points in a February win over Georgia Southern. He averaged around 16 minutes a game while not getting a start during the year.

Stines played in 28 games, notching six starts in the middle of Sun Belt play. The sophomore guard had on and off struggles with his shot, missing his first nine three-point attempts of the season before find a stretch where he shot 42% from beyond the arc over a seven game stretch. He finished the year out with a 3.0 scoring average and making 14-63 three-pointers. He played in 27 games as a freshman.

A year after appearing in 25 games and averaging nearly 18 minutes a contest, Smith IV saw the court in 20 games this year and his playing time chopped down to 10.6 minutes a game. He played a season-high 24 minutes at Appalachian State, scoring 11 points with two made threes. The junior put up 3.5 points per game while shooting 34.9 percent from three.

Johnson played in seven games this season, scoring six points in those contests. He was a main piece of the silver and blue's scout team, helping prepare ODU for each game. The Omaha native took a redshirt last year.