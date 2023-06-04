Final day of VHSL state track meets wrap up as Heritage girls, three local boys teams take home championships

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR) — The first of the spring VHSL state championships is complete as track and field crowned champions this weekend across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

It was dominance for a few local boys teams, with three taking home team championships. Kecoughtan claimed history with its first boys title in program history at Todd Stadium. The Warriors holding off Woodgrove by five points to win the championship. Tallwood placed third while Woodside, Nansemond River, and Norview each landed inside the top ten.

In Lynchburg, Deep Creek got redemption for a runner-up finish in last year's event by taking the Class 4 crown. The Hornets had to hold on until the last few moments of the meet, holding off Courtland by just a single point.

The Tabb boys won a state championship for the second time since 2019, beating Abingdon by 6.5 points over the weekend.

On the girls side, Heritage will share a title with Tuscarora after the two tide atop the Class 4 standings. USC commit Madison Whyte led the charge for the Hurricanes, winning the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 400 meter dashes.

Checkout some of Saturday's action from Newport News, including wins from the Oscar Smith boys and girls, a thrilling down to the wire finish in the Class 5 boys 100 meter dash, and dominant performance from Nansemond River's Nyah Harrison in the Class 5 girls 400 meter dash.