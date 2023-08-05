Finney-Smith camp welcomes 300 kids for fun-filled experience

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Dorian Finney-Smith has never forgotten from where he's come. The Portsmouth native was back in the 757 this weekend and using his platform to motivate the next generation.

"It means a lot," the I.C. Norcom product said. "I'm just trying to do my part. I feel like once you get to a certain level, it's about who can you affect and what kind of mark can you leave behind and I'm just trying to leave my mark."

The Brooklyn Nets' forward was bouncing around Echols Hall on the campus of Norfolk State on Saturday, hosting his seventh annual youth basketball camp. It's an experience that's free, fun for everyone who attends and an event that's growing.

"We did 75 (kids), then we went to 150, now we're at 300 kids," he pointed out. "We got a bigger gym, so everybody wants to help."

Finney-Smith played his high school basketball for the Greyhounds and college hoops at Virginia Tech and Florida. Now he's giving some potential players of the future a chance to rub elbows with an NBA standout. Their experience at the camp might inspire them in other ways as well.

"When I was 7-years old, I wasn't on a college court or even knew what a college court looked like," noted Finney-Smith. "Hopefully this can motivate a child to want to go to college."

It's been a year of change for the Portsmouth native. After spending his entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, the forward was traded this past season and has started a new chapter with the Nets. It's a chance, but so far, so good if you ask Finney-Smith.

"There's been love there," he said. "I can't wait to get started. Last year was a little wild, my first time getting traded, but I'm happy it's to Brooklyn."

The veteran forward will begin camp with the Nets at the end of September, but this weekend his focus was in his old stomping grounds, giving kids lessons, not just for basketball, but for life.

"It's going to take a lot of hard work and also it's going to take a lot of sacrifice and accountability to do the work when nobody else is looking."

Finney-Smith will return to the area on September 1 when he hosts his Black Tie Gala to benefit his Finney Family First Foundation.