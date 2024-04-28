First Colonial, Cape Henry baseball turn helping hands towards legendary coach Norbie Wilson

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — As fans enter First Colonial's baseball stadium along the right field line, a sign on the visitors dugout reminds them of the man that helped make the park so special.

Norbie Wilson Field is synonymous with the Patriots legendary former coach, who led the program for 26 seasons, collecting 417 wins and a state championship.

"First Colonial High School has always been right here in my heart," Wilson said. "I love this school, I love this program. I just love baseball. I love baseball."

Over the last few seasons, however, the 74-year-old has gone through a fight much tougher than any game he's coached.

Wilson has battled Alzheimer's disease for the last eight years. It's a fight that his family has wrestled many years before his diagnosis.

"It brought me back to thinking about taking care of my mother," he said. "I had to do that for about three or four years while she was living down in North Carolina."

Life with Alzheimer's brings multiple challenges on Wilson and his family. He credits his wife of more than 50 years, Candy, for being his shoulder to lean on during tough times.

It's that strength that also helped him realize that his story could give others some comfort too.

"I was a little bit afraid of letting people know at first," Wilson said. "But then I thought, 'If I hide in a closet, I can't help anybody else who gets this disease.'"

"He's helped so many people over the years," said current First Colonial coach Scott Stubbe. "So for us to help him in any way possible is everything we can do."

Wanting to help Wilson, who's now on his coaching staff, Stubbe called Cape Henry coach Chris Dotolo about playing a charity game to honor their friend and his fight.

"It took about half a second to say yes," Dotolo said. "He's been a legend in baseball in Hampton Roads and when Scott called me three months ago and said this what we want to do, I said, 'Absolutely.'"

"(Wilson) will do anything to help somebody else down the road avoid this disease," Stubbe said. "So if we can make a little money today, he will do anything."

So on Saturday, players for both teams sported Alzheimer's Awareness purple armbands and socks while rounding bases of the same color. Money made from tickets, concessions, and specially designed t-shirts will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

"I can't tell you how humbled I am and how much I appreciate what Coach Stubbe and these coaches and players did," Wilson said.

"There's people who drove three or fours in because they heard about it," Stubbe said.

The Dolphins prevailed 4-3 in extra innings, but afterwards neither team was focused on the result. Instead, the spotlight turned to Wilson with both squads surrounding him for a picture.

"This game was a lot bigger than an FC-Cape Henry baseball game," Dotolo said. "As long as Norbie can stand up, he's going to be in a baseball dugout."

"I am so proud to be associated with everything out here," Stubbe said. "I think it meant a lot to him."

After so many years of looking out for the sport's best interest, the game's current generation of players and coaches letting Wilson know he won't be alone in his fight.

"I love this game and I hope that being around means something to somebody," Wilson said.