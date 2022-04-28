First Colonial, Cox soccer teams face off: FC girls and Falcon boys win

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Wednesday evening, the First Colonial girls and boys soccer teams faced off against Cox at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Both the FC girls and boys teams are defending state champs.

The Patriot women pulled off a come from behind win in the first game of the night. After being shut out in the first half, Karleigh Minson scored two goals in the second half; the first off an assist from Skylar Miller and the second on a free kick. FC beat the Falcons 2-1.

"I know we were down 1-0 at half, but we all have faith in each other" Patriots player Minson said. "This happened to us last game too and I think we just keep believing. We know we were state champs last year, so we just keep that energy and just lift each other up."

"We still play like we didn't win states last year," First Colonial's Juliann Rink added. "I just think we always go into the game thinking that we're as good, or better than, anyone else out there."

In the boys game, Cox again managed to shut out the Patriots in the first half, while also scoring a goal. Mikey Farmer scored twice for the Falcons, leading Cox to a 2-1 win over FC.