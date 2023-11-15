First Colonial, Grafton, Bruton advance to girls volleyball title games

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Not since 2014 has the First Colonial girls volleyball team hoisted the state championship trophy. Tuesday night saw the Patriots walk to the doorstep of that accomplishment once again.

FC cruised to the 3-0 victory over cross-town rival Floyd Kellam in the Class 5 state semifinal match. It marked the Patriots' third victory over the Knights this season, taking the straight sets 25-17, 25-16 and 25-12. Madison Horn led the way with 19 kills.

First Colonial returns to the state title match for the second time this season. 2022 saw the Pats play a five set thriller with Midlothian, falling to the Trojans 3-2. They'll face Riverside on Friday at 2:00 PM at VCU's Siegel Center in this year's state title showdown.

Grafton is back in the state championship game for the seventh consecutive season, but for the first time as a Class 3 program. The Clippers took down Fauquier, 3-0, and will head to Salem in search of its elusive first state crown. Senior Alexis Keeter led Grafton with 25 kills and 12 digs. The Clippers face Hidden Valley on Saturday at 2:15 PM.

Bruton will also head to Salem in search of a championship. The Panthers downed Central-Woodstock, 3-0, in the Class 2 state semifinals Tuesday night. The program will make its first appearance in the state title match Saturday at noon against Appomattox County.

On the boys side, Ocean Lakes fell to Midlothian, 3-1, in the Class 5 state semifinals, ending the Dolphins' season.