First Colonial's Dooren helping give people a chance to smile

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — After years of coming up so close to a state title, First Colonial senior Jules Dooren is ready for one final run for that ultimate goal with the Patriots.

"We talked about how heartbreaking it was to get so close but get cut so short," she said. "Facing the adversity has really helped us and pushed us to really give it all."

A setter, Dooren's main job involves putting her teammates in a good position. Off the court, she's also assisting others away from the floor deal with difficult situations.

Over the last few years, Dooren has volunteered with Operation Smile, a non-profit organization that provides care and support for patients with cleft lip and cleft palate.

"My mom has been mission trips before and it's just something that I just want to help kids who are less fortunate than we are," she said.

Her opportunities with Operation Smile have included sending Jules to different parts of the world, lending a hand any way she can.

"I went to Peru this past summer for a conference and I head out to Honduras pretty soon," she said. "That's where I'm actually with the kids in the operating room and get to teach them about health care."

Jules is hoping to be a piece of a championship run this fall for the Patriots. When she steps off the floor, she already understands what it takes to be a part of something much bigger than just her self.

"They don't get what we get on a daily basis. They don't even know the basis of food and nutrition," Dooren said. "Just helping those kids that don't get what we have."