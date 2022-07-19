First Colonial's Firoved, ODU's Garriola taken on MLB Draft's final day

LOS ANGELES, CA (WTKR)- The final day of the Major League Baseball Draft did not conclude without a couple more players with ties to Hampton Roads hearing their names called.

Former First Colonial star and Virginia Tech pitcher Graham Firoved was selected in the 16th round by the Chicago Cubs. Firoved appeared in 27 games for the Hokies in 2022, going 5-0 with a 4.76 ERA. He struck out 72 batters in 51 innings pitched. The right handed pitcher spent the last two seasons at Virginia Tech after stints at Radford and Northwest Florida State.

Old Dominion outfield Andy Garriola was taken by the Chicago Cubs in round 17. Garriola hit .322 on the season in 2022 with 25 home runs and a team-high 80 RBI. His batting average and home run total were both second on the Monarchs to only Matt Coutney. He was the third ODU player taken in this year's draft, joining Noah Dean and Coutney.

The Major League Baseball Draft will remain part of All-Star Weekend going forward, according to Major League Baseball. The event had previously been held in early June.