First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week.
Region 6A:
(8) Floyd Kellam @ (1) Oscar Smith
(5) Franklin County @ (4) Western Branch
Region 5A:
(8) Hickory @ (1) Green Run
(7) Tallwood @ (2) Kempsville
(6) Bayside @ (3) Frank Cox
(5) Indian River @ (4) Salem
Region 5B:
(1) Maury- receives first round bye
(2) Nansemond River- receives first round bye
(6) Norview @ (3) Kecoughtan
(5) Menchville @ (4) Woodside
Region 4A:
(8) Hampton @ (1) Warwick
(7) Deep Creek @ (2) King's Fork
(6) Grafton @ (3) Warhill
(5) Heritage @ (4) Churchland
Region 3A:
(8) York @ (1) Phoebus
(7) Colonia Heights @ (2) Lafayette
(6) Hopewell @ (3) Lake Taylor
(5) Southampton @ (4) I.C. Norcom
Region 2A:
(8) Bruton @ (1) King William
(6) Nandua @ (3) Poquoson
VISAA Division II:
(3) Atlantic Shores @ (2) Nansemond-Suffolk- Friday, 7:00