First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled

News 3
Posted at 7:19 PM, Nov 06, 2022
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week.

Region 6A:

(8) Floyd Kellam @ (1) Oscar Smith

(5) Franklin County @ (4) Western Branch

Region 5A:

(8) Hickory @ (1) Green Run

(7) Tallwood @ (2) Kempsville

(6) Bayside @ (3) Frank Cox

(5) Indian River @ (4) Salem

Region 5B:

(1) Maury- receives first round bye

(2) Nansemond River- receives first round bye

(6) Norview @ (3) Kecoughtan

(5) Menchville @ (4) Woodside

Region 4A:

(8) Hampton @ (1) Warwick

(7) Deep Creek @ (2) King's Fork

(6) Grafton @ (3) Warhill

(5) Heritage @ (4) Churchland

Region 3A:

(8) York @ (1) Phoebus

(7) Colonia Heights @ (2) Lafayette

(6) Hopewell @ (3) Lake Taylor

(5) Southampton @ (4) I.C. Norcom

Region 2A:

(8) Bruton @ (1) King William

(6) Nandua @ (3) Poquoson

VISAA Division II:

(3) Atlantic Shores @ (2) Nansemond-Suffolk- Friday, 7:00

