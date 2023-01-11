Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster.

Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls roster, while Menchville's Etienne Strothers and Phoebus's Jordan Leaks pulled in nominations on the boys side.

Strothers had led the Monarchs out to a 9-0 start this year, joining Leaks as two of the Peninsula's premier players.

Stephenson and Princess Anne are 10-0 this season so far with two tough tests this week against Salem and Glen Allen. Harris has paced Hampton out to an 11-2 record, while Wiggins has led the Pilots to 6-3.

722 high school basketball stars from across the country were nominated to take part in the game.

The final roster of 24 girls and 24 boys will be announced on January 24. The 2023 McDonald's All-American Games tip off on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.