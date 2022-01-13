Five area hoops stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

CHICAGO, IL (WTKR)- More than 760 high school basketball players from all across the country have been nominated to take part in one of the most prestigious games in the nation.

The McDonald's All-American game tips off of March 29 and five area high school basketball stars find their names among the nominees to take part.

The boys list includes Landstown's Donald Hand Jr. and George Beale of King's Fork. Beale has helped the Bulldogs out to a 6-0 start, while Hand and the Eagles are 7-3 on the season.

Girls nominees from our area are Le'Asia Foreman of Norview as well as the Smithfield star duo of Jayla Hearp and Kyla Abraham. The Pilots are 5-4 entering the week, while Hearp and Abraham have paced Smithfield to 7-1 start.

The full list will be trimmed down to 48 players, 24 boys and 24 girls, to make up the final rosters, which will be revealed on January 25 between 3:00 and 4:00 PM on ESPN. The McDonald's All-American girls game tips off on March 29 at 6:30 PM, followed by the boys game at 9:00 PM.