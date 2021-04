Five local football teams win region titles, punch ticket to state semifinals

Posted at 6:52 PM, Apr 17, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - During this week's high school football playoff games, five local teams claim region crowns and punch their tickets to state semifinals. Class 6 – Region A Oscar Smith beats Thomas Dale, 49-3 Oscar Smith football beats Thomas Dale, advances to state semifinals Class 5 – Region A Maury beats Deep Creek, 41-0 Class 4 – Region A Lake Taylor beats Churchland, 28-18 Class 3 – Region A Lafayette beats Phoebus, 29-18 Class 2 – Region A Poquoson beats Amelia County, 49-12



