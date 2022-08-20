Fleet Park All-Stars honored by Norfolk Tides

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - A summer to remember continues to add memories for Fleet Park's 16U Little League.

On Friday, the all-star team that won the Senior Little League United States title and finished second in the world series, were honored before the Norfolk Tides' game against Durham.

"I grew up watching baseball here," manager Jerry Stilwell said. "This is amazing."

Since returning from Easley, South Carolina, the team has seen a shower of praise from the community. 200 fans showed up to welcome them home, and they were surprised by Mayor Kenny Alexander, who announced they would be receiving the key to the city.

Standing by the dugout and chatting with Orioles top prospect Gunnar Henderson, however, tops the list of memories.

"This is a one-in-a-billion chance and it's incredible," pitcher Derek Baker said.

Fleet Park is set to get the key to the city on Tuesday, but Stilwell isn't sure that will be the end of the ceremonies celebrating their accomplishment.

"They're rock stars," he said. "These guys every time we go out anywhere, these guys are getting all sorts of love from the whole town. It's been a great experience."

"It's been a long journey, but this is incredible," Baker said. "I love it."