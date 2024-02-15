Fontana's 18 points leads ODU past Coastal Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Old Dominion heads into a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday on the heels of a tremendous stretch of basketball.

Behind 18 points from Brenda Fontana, the Monarchs claimed a 65-58 win over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night. It's their third win in a row and their sixth victory over the last seven games.

Fontana's night included an efficient 7-10 from the field and four three-pointers. She's now scored in double figures in four of ODU's last five games.

Simone Cunningham posted 12 points and seven rebounds while Kaye Clark chipped in 10 points, five assists, and five steals. The Monarchs were able to get the win despite limited play from Jordan McLaughlin, who was tabbed Sun Belt Player of the Week after putting up 38 points in the Monarchs last two wins.

McLaughlin was saddled with foul trouble, finishing the game with two points and four fouls in 19 minutes.

Improving to 18-6 and 9-4 in Sun Belt play, ODU now gets ready to welcome Marshall to Chartway Arena on Saturday. The Thundering Herd handed the silver and blue a 90-60 loss last month in Huntington, outscoring ODU by 30 in the second half to run away with the game.

Tip-off between ODU and Marshall is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.