Food and football: Hampton's Dazz Newsome at Bears rookie minicamp

Posted at 11:40 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 23:40:51-04

CHICAGO - As the Chicago Bears were getting to know new wide receiver Dazz Newsome during rookie minicamp, Newsome was getting to know not only his new organization, but a feel for his new local food joints as well.

The Hampton High School product took to Twitter for food recommendations, tweeting, "Where is the good eats? #BearsNation"

Not only did he many responses to his tweet, but food became a big part of his press conference during rookie minicamp.

