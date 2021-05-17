Food and football: Hampton's Dazz Newsome at Bears rookie minicamp

CHICAGO - As the Chicago Bears were getting to know new wide receiver Dazz Newsome during rookie minicamp, Newsome was getting to know not only his new organization, but a feel for his new local food joints as well.
The Hampton High School product took to Twitter for food recommendations, tweeting, "Where is the good eats? #BearsNation"
Not only did he many responses to his tweet, but food became a big part of his press conference during rookie minicamp.
A truly great first week in Chicago. Only thing that could’ve made it better is @WaffleHouse pic.twitter.com/4zXXS182Ip— Dazz Newsome (@dazznewsome05) May 16, 2021