Football fan extending impressive Super Bowl streak

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- Every single Super Bowl has featured two things: the Lombardi Trophy and Don Crisman.

No, seriously. The 87-year old Maine resident will extend his impressive streak to 58 NFL title games this Sunday.

"It's a miracle," he said. "In my wildest dream, I didn't think we'd get beyond 20 and we're getting near 60 I think, but I think this may be my last hurrah."

Maybe. Maybe not. How many times has Crisman said it might be his last Super Bowl?

"Six or seven, at least."

The football fan's streak was in jeopardy coming into Super Bowl LVIII with the hunt for tickets, but Verizon stepped in to make sure his impressive stretch would live on.

"I connect people, that's what I do for a live," said Joe Russo, Verizon's president of global networks and technology. "It's through networks, but I love to be able to see Don here with his two friends, being able to connect as part of the Super Bowl. To me, that's a beautiful thing."

"We live on social security and a little of retirement fund," Crisman added. "The Super Bowl is out of our league now, but fortunately through a lot of support, I'm here."

Don's streak started on Januaruy 15, 1967, Super Bowl I between the Packers and Chiefs. He stepped into the Los Angeles Coliseum, not knowing what he was beginning at the time.

"I remember the stadium was only two-thirds full," he recalled. "The halftime (show) was two college bands and I think they let a basket of pigeons go."

Another big difference was the price of the tickets. Admission to the first installment of the Super Bow was pennies compared to the lowest ticket price of nearly $8,300 on SeatGeek entering Friday morning.

"My first one was $12 and I don't think they broke the $100 mark until the 25th year," he noted."

As a die-hard Patriots' fan, the 2000's have been good to him. Crisman has seen his team hoist the Lombardi Trophy six times and watched New England take the field in the big game on 17 occasions during his consecutive Super Bowl stretch. That's where you'll find his favorite of the previous 57 he's attended.

"Super Bowl LI," he recalled. "My Patriots were down 28-3 and Tom Terrific brought them back."

It's a 58 year stretch that one might say is as impressive as any title. While Don and his friends may have done more bouncing around in years past, these days the game is enough for him.

"There used to be some rituals," he said. "Not it's just get here and keep breathing."

Don is a member of the "Never Miss a Super Bowl Club," a group of fans who make it a point to get to the event every year.