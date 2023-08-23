Fordham transfer Grant Wilson named Old Dominion starting quarterback

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Grant Wilson will get the opportunity to start his first college football game back in his home state.

The Fordham transfer named starting quarterback for Old Dominion, the decision made official by Monarch coach Ricky Rahne.

"Grant's earned it and done a nice job," Rahne said. "The way he carried himself all camp, the way he executed. He showed a great command of the offense but he also showed a great command of different situations."

Wilson spent two years at Fordham, where current ODU offensive coordinator Kevin Decker led the Rams offense. The Arlington native completed 10 of his 13 passes for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns in limited action.

"It is very exciting, I'm very blessed and very thankful for the unbelievable program to lead this program," Wilson said.

Decker joined the program on December 5 with Wilson's announcement to transfer coming just a few days after.

"It definitely made the decision easier. Knowing the offense is a huge thing," the junior said. "Coming in here with three years of experience in the offense but still learning every single day, made this decision so much easier."

"It probably helped but he didn't have any experience with me or any experience with the wide receivers," Rahne said. "Ultimately it was a close competition but we're excited about where Grant's going to go."

Wilson takes over for Hayden Wolff, who transferred to Western Michigan in the spring. Wolff started 25 games during his three years the Monarchs, throwing for 5,578 yards, 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

It's a fitting homecoming for the Yorktown High School product, who's first game under center comes at Virginia Tech on September 2.

"Seeing it on TV, sitting on the couch with my dad watching Saturday night football going, 'Man that's the best entrance in college football,'" Wilson said. "It's going to be something that anyone who wants to play quarterback dreams of, playing in front of that many people."