Former Bruin Selby shines in Orioles' debut

FLUSHING, NY (WTKR)- Colin Selby's major league experience has been limited, but Monday night saw the former Western Branch star make a great first impression with the Orioles.

Selby made his Baltimore debut, coming in with two outs in the fifth inning during the Birds' series opener with the Mets. The former Bruin threw 1.1 innings, not allowing a hit, run or walk and striking out three of the four batters he faced.

The Orioles would fall to New York, 4-3. Selby did not factor in the decision.

The Randolph-Macon graduate appeared in nine games for the Tides since being acquired by the Orioles, posting a 6.00 ERA. He was called up Sunday morning after the team sent Cade Povich back to Norfolk.

In three big league games this year between Kansas City and Baltimore, Selby is sporting a 4.15 ERA. The O's picked up the Western Branch graduate on July 11 after he was designated for assignment by the Royals.

Selby was a 16th round draft pick in 2018 by the Pirates.