Former Cavalier Robinson joins ODU men's basketball staff

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Following the departure of assistant coach Bryant Stith, Jeff Jones is turning to another former player to help him guide the latest group of Monarchs.

Jones announced on Monday that Jamal Robinson has been named an assistant coach on his staff. Robinson played for Jones at Virginia and went onto enjoy a 13-year professional career.

“Jamal is recognized within the coaching profession as a top skill development instructor. In addition, his work with various elite basketball camps, including the Nike Pre-Draft Camp has enabled Jamal to establish a strong network of recruiting ties at the grassroots level,” Jones said in a university-issued press release on Monday. “His experiences will pay big dividends for the ODU Basketball Program. I am extremely excited to welcome J-Rob to our family.”

Robinson entered the coaching ranks as an assistant with Hampton in 2018 and spent the last two seasons on the La Salle bench. Prior to his college coaching career, he worked as a developmental skills instructor, working at elite-camps and with high school, college and professional players.

During his collegiate career in Charlotteville, Robinson led Virginia to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a freshman in 1994 and to the Elite Eight during his sophomore season. He trained with various NBA clubs following his college playing days and eventually signed a two-year contract with the Miami Heat. He would play in the NBA Developmental League, the CBA and internationally as well.

Robinson takes the spot vacated by Stith, who left ODU to take an assistant coaching position at UNC-Greensboro. Stith had been part of Jones's staff with the Monarchs for all nine of his seasons in Norfolk.

Old Dominion tips off the 2022-2023 season on November 7 when the Monarchs hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore at Chartway Arena.

