Former Cox H.S. standout, Hokies DL Jordan Williams declares for NFL Draft

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Cox High School grad and Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Williams declared for the 2022 NFL Draft Friday afternoon.

The Hokie and former Clemson Tiger shared the news on social media, tweeting, "My time in Blacksburg has been nothing short of special. I would like to thank Coach Fuente for blessing me with an incredible opportunity. I would also like to thank Coach Price, Coach Teerlinck, Coach Ham, & the rest of the defensive staff for pouring into me and teaching me more about the game.

"To my brothers, we've had a lot of special moments together & even in the face of adversity, I couldn't pick a better group of guys to be around. Hokie Nation, I just want to say thank you for the endless support since I've been here, I truly do appreciate it.

"With that being said, I have decided to opt-out of the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you Hokie Nation!"

Thank You Hokie Nation 🧡. pic.twitter.com/7xNNJf7Fik — Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) December 3, 2021

In the ten games Williams played at Virginia Tech, he recorded 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Prior to his time as a Hokie, he spent the 2017-20 seasons at Clemson. With the Tigers, he recorded 55 career tackles, four sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 673 snaps over 38 games.