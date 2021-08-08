Watch
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2011, file photo, former college football coach Bobby Bowden poses with the Paul "Bear" Bryant College Coach of the Year Award in Houston. The Seminoles former coach will attend a game at FSU for the first time since retiring after the 2009 season. Bowden will plant the flaming spear at midfield as part of the pregame ceremonies Saturday against North Carolina State. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Aug 08, 2021
Former Florida State University head coach and Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

Bowden, considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, coached the Florida State Seminoles football team from 1976 to 2009.

In his 44 seasons as a head coach, 40 of those were winning seasons - with 33 of those being consecutive wins at FSU. His record was 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles, and he led the team to two national championships.

"Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy," the official FSU Athletics Twitter said in a tweet. "Rest in peace, Coach Bowden."

This is a developing story.

