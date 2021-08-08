Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Former Florida State University head coach and Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

Bowden, considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, coached the Florida State Seminoles football team from 1976 to 2009.

In his 44 seasons as a head coach, 40 of those were winning seasons - with 33 of those being consecutive wins at FSU. His record was 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles, and he led the team to two national championships.

"Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy," the official FSU Athletics Twitter said in a tweet. "Rest in peace, Coach Bowden."

This is a developing story.