Former Hokies Farley, Darrisaw selected back-to-back in 1st round of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (HokieSports.com) – Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley was selected No. 22 overall by the Tennessee Titans and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw was selected No. 23 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Farley, a Hickory, North Carolina native becomes the 12th first-rounder in school history and the first Tech cornerback selected in the first round since 2014 (Kyle Fuller).

Farley blossomed into one of the ACC's top cornerbacks in just his second season playing that position in 2019. He originally worked at wide receiver at Tech after serving as a high school quarterback. A first-team All-ACC pick in 2019, he led the ACC with 16 passes defensed & ranked fourth in the nation averaging 1.5 passes defensed per game.

LIVE: Jon Robinson, Mike Vrabel on #Titans First-Round Draft Pick DB Caleb Farley https://t.co/CpIMWeTUzq — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 30, 2021

Darrisaw, a 6-foot-5, 314-pounder, becomes the 13th first-rounder in school history and the first Tech offensive lineman selected in the first round since 2008 (Duane Brown).

Darrisaw was tabbed by seven different outlets as an All-America pick and a consensus first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. Darrisaw started 10 of the Hokies' contests at left tackle, where he anchored the left side of Tech's offensive line and was part of a blocking unit that helped propel the squad to six 250-yard rushing games.