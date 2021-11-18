Watch
Former Monarch Verlander re-signs with Astros

Matt Slocum/AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander walks on the field during batting practice before Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 9:42 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 21:42:30-05

HOUSTON, TX (WTKR)- Justin Verlander wasn't a free agent for long.

The former Monarch signed a one year deal to remain with the Houston Astros, according to FOX Sports. The deal is worth $25 million and includes a player option for a second year. Verlander turned down Houston's $18.4 million qualifying offer earlier on Wednesday, according to the team, but reports of the new agreement surfaced shortly thereafter.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and operating he underwent in September of 2020 during the coronavirus-shortened campaign.

Earlier this month, Verlander held a showcase for about 20 teams in California and reportedly looked healthy.

The right-handed pitcher was traded to the Astros in 2017 and has thrived with Houston since, going 43-15 with a 2.45 ERA and 640 strikeouts in 74 starts. He is one of just two active pitchers to have recorded at least 3,000 career strikeouts.

