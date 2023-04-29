Former Monarch White goes to Patriots in 2nd Round of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, MO (WTKR)- Keion White got his college football start at Old Dominion before transferring. Now he has a professional football home.

White was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots on Friday with the No. 46 overall pick.

He began his college career as a tight end for the Monarchs, but made the switch to defense during his sophomore season before transferring to Georgia Tech. He increased his draft stock with strong showings at the NFL Combine and his Pro Day and climbed hi way up mock draft boards as the event neared.

During his final season with the Yellow Jackets, White tallied 54 tackles, 14 of them for loss, along with 7.5 sacks. The Patriots will hope the edge will help increase their quarterback pressure as they look to bolster their defensive line.

New England finished the 2022 season 8-9 and missed the playoffs.