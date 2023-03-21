Former Nansemond River standout Rivers takes reins of Warriors as head coach

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ty Rivers remembers suiting up in a Nansemond River uniform during his high school days. He has vivid memories of the playing surface being one of the best in Hampton Roads, the lessons learned on and off the field and his head coach.

"I remember Coach (Mark) Stuffel," Rivers recalled. "He was there for me and all my brothers. We all played for him so I really appreciated him and what he provided for my family."

Fast forward and Rivers is the man in charge. Stuffel stepped down as the Warriors' head coach after last season and the Nansemond River product now has the reins of the program and the field where he and his brothers used to patrol.

"It means a lot to do it right here," the head coach said. "We played here. We've got 12 years vested into this program so it was only fitting that I did it here instead of anywhere else."

One of the big things he brings is energy. Rivers, who played his college baseball at Radford, says there's no pressure moving into the big chair, calling it comforting. His impact is already being felt around the program.

"It's fun when a coach is out there with you taking ground balls and hitting with you and he's throwing live against you," noted senior shortstop Darnell Parker Jr. "That's a big game-changer that people underestimate that Coach Ty really brings."

"Our practices are pretty energetic," Rivers added. "I bounce around and ultimately I just think it's a different culture out here."

The head coach isn't the only one coming home. Parker is a Suffolk native who spent the last four years at IMG Academy in Florida. He and Rivers have a strong history and Parker, a Washington State commit, opted to return to his hometown for his senior season.

"I've been away from my family for about four years being at IMG," the senior pointed out. "That was a big thing, coming back with a support system and my family being here for me and I think the biggest thing is just being able to play for Coach Ty."

"Every time he came home in the offseason, he trained right here with me," Rivers noted. "It just was right. I took the job, the family thought it was the right decision just to get him to play for me because we have such a strong relationship, strong bond, and now he's here."

Parker is a strong addition to what Rivers calls a well-rounded team. He noted that all of the Warriors' pitching returns from last season, as well as some key position players and batters. Many of the returners still have a sour taste from last year's loss to Glen Allen in the state championship game and now it's go-time for 2023.

"A lot of the guys, when I took the job, that was their core focus," recalled Rivers. "'Hey Coach, we want to get back to where we were before,' and when I stepped in I said 'OK, that would be my goal.' We only really have one goal in mind. I don't see anything else than getting back to where we were."

"That's my goal is to come, play hard and show why we deserve to win states and make it all the way," Parker said.

Nansemond River opens its season on Tuesday when the Warriors host Cape Henry Collegiate. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM.